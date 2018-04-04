Cardinals plan to activate Wainwright to start home opener

MILWAUKEE — The St. Louis Cardinals plan to activate right-hander Adam Wainwright from the 10-day disabled list on Thursday to start their home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Wainwright has been sidelined by a strained left hamstring. He has been running and shagging fly balls with the team in Milwaukee, where the Cardinals were wrapping up a three-game series on Wednesday.

Manager Mike Matheny says the team decided that Wainwright was ready after giving him one last checkup on Wednesday morning.

The Cardinals optioned Jack Flaherty to Triple-A Memphis to make room for Wainwright. Flaherty allowed one run on six hits in five innings against Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Matheny says the rest of the rotation will be pushed back a day to make room for Wainwright.

___