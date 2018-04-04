Clippers rally to beat Spurs 113-110

LOS ANGELES — Tobias Harris scored 31 points, Lou Williams added 22 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied for a 113-110 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

Harris made 11 of 19 shots and Williams scored 15 points in the final quarter to spark the Clippers' comeback. It was the 37th time this season Williams has scored 20 or more as a reserve.

Austin Rivers scored 18 points and Montrezl Harrell had 16 points for the Clippers. De Andre Jordan scored 10 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 35 points for the Spurs. Patty Mills added 17 and Rudy Gay scored 13 points.

San Antonio (45-33) is tied for 4th place in the Western Conference with Utah. The Spurs have four games remaining, two on the road and two at home.

The Clippers are 10, 1 1/2 games behind New Orleans for the eighth and final playoff spot. They have four games remaining, three at home and one on the road.

Williams' basket tied the score at 103 with 1:58 to play and he gave the Clippers a 106-105 lead with a bucket with 50 seconds remaining.

Mills countered with a 3-pointer to give the Spurs a 108-106 lead with 37 seconds left, but Rivers answered by drilling a 3-pointer to give Los Angeles a 109-108 lead. Williams and Harris hit four free throws in the final seconds to secure the win.

The Clippers trailed by 19 points in the second quarter, but rallied and took a 64-63 with 5:29 remaining in the third quarter, following a three-point play by Jordan.

However, Aldridge scored nine points over the final 4:24 of the third quarter as the Spurs built an 83-72 lead after three periods.

The Clippers defeated San Antonio for the first time in three tries this season.

Williams is averaging 22.7 points and leads the NBA with 595 fourth-quarter points this season.

San Antonio fell to 14-25 on the road.

San Antonio led 31-17 after the first period. The Spurs increased their lead to 49-30 but the Clippers countered with a 19-7 run over the final five minutes of the quarter to cut the lead to 56-49 at halftime.

Harris made seven of 12 shots and led the Clippers with 17 points in the first half. Both teams shot over 45 per cent in the opening half.

TIP-INS

San Antonio: Since joining the NBA in 1976, the Spurs have accumulated the best winning percentage in NBA history (.623) . Entering Tuesday's game, the Spurs led the league in fewest points scored by their opponents per game (99.2).

Clippers: Harris is averaging career-highs in points per game (18.6) and in 3-point percentage shooting (41.6). . The Clippers are 40-126 all-time against the Spurs. . F Danilo Gallinari missed Tuesday's game with a hand injury.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Remain in Los Angeles and play the Lakers on Wednesday.