France coach calls for government action against racism

PARIS — France coach Didier Deschamps is calling for zero tolerance on racism and for governments to tackle the problem together as FIFA investigates racial abuse that targeted his players at a World Cup tune-up match in Russia.

Speaking Wednesday, Deschamps said his players seemed unaffected by monkey chants heard from the crowd during France's 3-1 win against Russia in St. Petersburg on March 27.

He said: "They didn't talk about it. I don't even know that they noticed."

Still, the coach said racism "cannot be tolerated" and that "it's between governments, police services to see that it doesn't happen."

He blamed a minority of fans, saying: "It's always a minority but the minorities are always those we hear most."