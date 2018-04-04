Liverpool apologizes after City team bus struck by objects
A
A
Share via Email
LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool has criticized the "completely unacceptable"
Cans and at least one bottle were thrown at the bus as it drove along Anfield Road, the street running alongside Liverpool's stadium. City will be using another bus for the return journey as windows have been shattered.
In a statement issued before kickoff on Wednesday, Liverpool said it "condemns in the strongest possible terms the scenes" and that "we apologize unreservedly to Pep Guardiola, his players, staff and officials caught up in the incident."
Liverpool says it will "
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto and area home sales dip nearly 40 per cent in March from a year ago
-
Canadian first: Stem cell transplant cures Alberta woman of sickle cell anemia
-
Nova Scotia cannabis legislation sets fines, syncs weed and alcohol penalties
-
Man was in relationship with Halifax yoga teacher when he killed her: Crown