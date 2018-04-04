Shohei Ohtani homers again in Angels' 3-2 win over Indians

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani hit his second homer in two games at Angel Stadium in the fifth inning, and Zack Cozart had walk-off homer in the 13th inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

One day after Ohtani hit an electrifying three-run homer in his first home plate appearance, the Japanese two-way rookie connected for a tying two-run homer off AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber in his second game at the Big A.

Neither team scored again after Ohtani's blast until Cozart, the Angels' new infielder, connected for his first career walk-off homer against Zach McAllister (0-1).

Ohtani also singled leading off the 10th to go 2 for 5, giving him six hits this season and five in his only two home games. The Angels' rookie sensation will make his first home pitching start Sunday against Oakland, one week after beating the Athletics on the road in his big-league pitching debut.

The Angels hadn't had a walk-off homer in extra innings since Aug. 9, 2014, when Albert Pujols did it.

Noe Ramirez (1-1), the Angels' eighth reliever, came on with two outs in the 13th and struck out Erik Gonzalez with two Indians on base.

Brandon Guyer and Jason Kipnis drove in early runs as the Indians finished a season-opening West Coast road trip at 2-4. Cleveland had no extra-base hits, and no hits at all in extra innings.

Kluber pitched seven innings of three-hit ball with six strikeouts, but remained winless despite two strong starts to open the season.

Tyler Skaggs retired 12 of 13 Indians after a rough first inning, but couldn't get out of the fifth inning.

The Angels didn't get a hit off Kluber until a one-out single in the fifth by Andrelton Simmons, who has a hit in each of Los Angeles' first seven games for the second consecutive season.

One out later, Ohtani drove a fastball just over the fence about 390 feet away in left- centre , tying the game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: Cleveland intends to activate All-Star LF Michael Brantley before Friday's home opener against Kansas City, manager Terry Francona confirmed. Brantley participated in extended spring training games this week before heading to Ohio ahead of the team. He had right ankle surgery in October and didn't play much in spring.

Angels: RHP Andrew Heaney will pitch in the minors Friday, and he could rejoin the rotation next week. He went on the disabled list last month with elbow inflammation. ... 2B Ian Kinsler is recovering well from his groin injury. He expects to be activated from the disabled list on schedule Tuesday.

HALO PICKUP

Before the game, Los Angeles acquired right-hander Miguel Almonte from Kansas City in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later. The Angels optioned Almonte to Triple-A Salt Lake and designated catcher Juan Graterol for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. The Royals designated Almonte for assignment Monday even though he posted a combined 1.72 ERA with a 95-mph fastball while pitching in Double-A and Triple-A last season.

UP NEXT

Indians: Weather permitting, Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 7.94 ERA) will return from a rough season opener when the Indians host the Royals in their home opener Friday.

Angels: After a day off, the homestand continues with Parker Bridwell making his 2018 debut against Oakland. Bridwell went 10-3 in a promising rookie season in 2017. He was called up to take the rotation spot of Matt Shoemaker, who went on the disabled list Tuesday with soreness in his troublesome right forearm.

