Smith decides not to appeal his 12-month ban from cricket

SYDNEY, Australia — Steve Smith has decided not to appeal the 12-month ban he received from Cricket Australia for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Smith, the top-ranked batsman in test cricket, was one of three players banned by Cricket Australia after TV cameras picked up evidence of Cameron Bancroft using sandpaper to roughen one side of the ball during the third cricket test against South Africa in Cape Town last month.

Smith posted a statement on Twitter on Wednesday saying "I meant what I said about taking full responsibility as captain of the team. I won't be challenging the sanctions. They've been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them."

Smith and vice-captain David Warner, found to be the instigator of a plot to tamper with the ball, were suspended from 12 months. Bancroft was banned for nine months.