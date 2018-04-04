USC quarterback Darnold visiting Browns, who have No. 1 pick
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CLEVELAND — Southern Cal's Sam Darnold is visiting the Cleveland Browns, who are meeting with quarterbacks to potentially draft No. 1 overall.
Darnold is the second top-flight QB this week to visit the team's facility in Berea, Ohio. Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma's dynamic Heisman Trophy winner, met with Cleveland's coaches, general manager John Dorsey and front-office executives on Tuesday.
The Browns will host UCLA's Josh Rosen, Wyoming's Josh Allen and Louisville's Lamar Jackson in the coming days.
Darnold is believed to be the
The 20-year-old Darnold seems to check all the Browns' boxes: He's big (6-foot-3, 221 pounds), played against strong competition and is accurate (65
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL