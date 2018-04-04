Von Miller under investigation in hammerhead shark catch
A
A
Share via Email
DENVER — Broncos linebacker Von Miller is potentially in hot water after a social media post in which he poses with a bloody hammerhead shark that was caught on a fishing expedition.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has received the images and video from the trip and is "looking into whether or not a violation occurred in this incident," said Carol Lyn Parrish, the commission's public information
There's video of the group trying to put the shark back in the water. The harvesting of hammerhead sharks is a second-degree
Miller's agent couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday on the investigation.
___
More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL