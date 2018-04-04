Von Miller under investigation in hammerhead shark catch

DENVER — Broncos linebacker Von Miller is potentially in hot water after a social media post in which he poses with a bloody hammerhead shark that was caught on a fishing expedition.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has received the images and video from the trip and is "looking into whether or not a violation occurred in this incident," said Carol Lyn Parrish, the commission's public information co-ordinator . No further details were available.

There's video of the group trying to put the shark back in the water. The harvesting of hammerhead sharks is a second-degree misdemeanour in Florida. It's punishable by up to a $500 fine and 60 days in jail, as determined by a judge.

Miller's agent couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday on the investigation.

