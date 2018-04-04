WHL Roundup: Warriors avoid upset, take Game 7 against Raiders 5-4

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — The Prince Albert Raiders nearly pulled off an upset in the first round of the Western Hockey League playoffs.

Brayden Burke scored the go-ahead goal at 16:10 of the third period as the No. 1 Moose Jaw Warriors held on to beat Prince Albert 5-4 on Tuesday in Game 7 of their first-round set.

Moose Jaw, the only team to reach 50 wins in the regular season, led the WHL with 109 points. The Raiders qualified as the second wild-card team in the Eastern Conference. The two squads were separated by 32 points in the standings.

Burke also picked up two assists and finished the series with 14 points in seven games.

Justin Almeida scored twice on the power play for the Warriors, who will face the Swift Current Broncos in the next round. Jayden Halbgewachs and Ryan Peckford supplied the rest of the offence.

Parker Kelly had a pair of goals while Justin Nachbaur and Brayden Pachal also scored for the Raiders.

Brody Willms made 24 saves for Moose Jaw as Ian Scott turned away 21 shots for Prince Albert.

The Warriors went 3 for 5 on the power play while the Raiders went 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

Moose Jaw hosts Game 1 against Swift Current. The second-round series begins Friday.

---

ROYALS 4 GIANTS 3

VICTORIA — Matthew Phillips had two goals and an assist as the Royals toppled Vancouver in Game 7 of their first-round series.

Chaz Reddekopp and Lane Zablocki also scored for Victoria, which got 30 saves from Griffen Outhouse.

Tyler Popowich, Matt Barberis and Brennan Riddle replied for the Giants. Trent Miner combined with David Tendeck for 20 saves in defeat.

The Royals will face the Tri-City Americans in the second round, with Game 1 scheduled for Friday in Victoria.

---

WINTERHAWKS 3 CHIEFS 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cody Glass scored once and set up two more and Cole Kehler made 30 saves as the Winterhawks downed Spokane to take the first-round matchup 4-3.

Kieffer Bellows scored the go-ahead goal at 15:22 of the third period and Skyler McKenzie added a late goal for Portland.

Ty Smith found the back of the net for the Chiefs. Dawson Weatherill kicked out 39-of-42 shots in defeat.

The Winterhawks head to Everett to face the Silvertips in Round 2. Game 1 goes Friday.

---