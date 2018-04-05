Barkley, Chubb, 4 QBs attending draft; Mayfield declines

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six first-team All-Americans, including Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb, are among 22 players who will attend the NFL draft.

Four of the highly rated quarterbacks in this crop also will be at AT&T Stadium — Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, Lamar Jackson and Josh Rosen. Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield has chosen not to attend.

Barkley and Chubb are projected to go in the top five picks.

The other AP All-Americans planning to be on hand April 26 are Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson, Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith, and Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward.

The NFL said Thursday that other draft-eligible players attending will be:

Louisville CB Jaire Alexander, Florida DT Taven Bryan, Texas-San Antonio DE Marcus Davenport, Virginia Tech LB Tremaine Edmunds, Alabama LB Rashaan Evans, UCF LB Shaquem Griffin, LSU RB Derrius Guice, Florida State S Derwin James, UCLA T Kolton Miller, Boise State LB Leighton Vander Esch, Washington DT Vita Vea, and Texas T Connor Williams.

