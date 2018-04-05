Blake Wheeler's 90th point of season lifts Jets over Flames 2-1

WINNIPEG — Blake Wheeler scored once to pick up his 90th point of the season and help the Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday for Winnipeg's fourth-straight win.

Wheeler's goal was his 23rd of the season. Paul Stastny also scored for Winnipeg (51-20-10), which is 10-1-0 in its past 11 games.

Rookie Spencer Foo recorded his first NHL goal in his third game for the Flames (36-35-10).

Winnipeg will play the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the NHL playoffs after Nashville beat Washington 4-3 earlier Thursday to clinch top spot in the Central Division and Western Conference with 115 points.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for the Jets, giving him 43 wins on the season. That tied former Pittsburgh netminder Tom Barrasso (1992-93) for the most victories in a season by an American goalie.

Jon Gillies stopped 24 shots for Calgary, which is 1-9-0 in its past 10 games.

Wheeler scored with 47 seconds left in the first when he tipped in Dustin Byfuglien's shot from the point. Calgary outshot the Jets 15-8 in the period.

Wheeler, who has five goals and 14 points in his past 11 games, became the fourth player in franchise history to hit the 90-point mark, and first since Ilya Kovalchuk in 2008-09. His previous career-high was 78 points two years ago.

Jets rookie Kyle Connor assisted on Wheeler's goal, giving him 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in his past 12 games.

Ben Chiarot made a patient play to set up Stastny's goal, waiting for the veteran to cut toward the net and then sending a pass to his stick for the redirection and 2-0 lead at 12:59.

Mark Stone's shot bounced in off Foo's foot just over two minutes later. The Flames continued to lead the Jets 25-17 in shots on goal.

It appeared Jets centre Andrew Copp had a short-handed goal with just over a minute to go, but the whistle had blown.