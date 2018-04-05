Cardinals awarded waiver claims on QBs Doughty, Torgersen

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have been awarded waiver claims on quarterbacks Brad Doughty from the Miami Dolphins and Alek Torgersen from the Detroit Lions.

Neither has thrown a pass in the NFL.

Doughty was a seventh-round pick of the Dolphins out of Western Kentucky in 2016 and spent the last two seasons on the Miami practice squad. Torgersen was an undrafted rookie free agent out of Penn last year and spent the season on the Washington and Detroit practice squads.

The additions give Arizona four quarterbacks on the roster, the pair joining recent signees Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon. The Cardinals also might draft a quarterback later this month.

