Mets activate Conforto; outfielder to lead off vs Strasburg
WASHINGTON — New York Mets All-Star outfielder Michael Conforto has been activated off the disabled list and will make his season debut against Stephen Strasburg and the Washington Nationals.
The Mets announced Conforto's addition to the 25-man roster before Thursday's game and put him in the leadoff spot and in
It's his first regular-season game since Aug. 24, when he swung through a fastball, collapsed and grabbed his left shoulder. Conforto had surgery on that shoulder Sept. 6.
He established career highs last season with a .279 batting average, 27 homers and 68 RBIs.
To make room for Conforto, the Mets optioned infielder Phillip Evans to Triple-A Las Vegas.
