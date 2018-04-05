New York Giants sign cornerback William Gay
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have signed durable cornerback William Gay.
The team announced the signing Thursday, less than a week before the start of organized team activities.
A Pittsburgh Steelers draft pick in 2007, he played in 176 consecutive regular-season and 15
Gay is the fifth defensive back signed by the Giants this
Gay had 19 tackles, an interception, three passes
