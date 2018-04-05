OHL: Nurse leads Bulldogs past IceDogs 5-4 in overtime; Hamilton leads series 1-0

HAMILTON — Isaac Nurse scored twice, including in overtime, as the Hamilton Bulldogs beat the Niagara IceDogs 5-4 on Thursday in Game 1 of their Ontario Hockey League second-round playoff series.

Nurse put away the winner for the Bulldogs 6:32 into the extra period.

Nicholas Caamano, Robert Thomas and Ryan Moore also scored for Hamilton, while Kaden Fulcher made 30 saves for the win.

Ben Jones had a pair of goals for the IceDogs, while Danial Singer and Andrew Bruder also found the back of the net. Stephen Dhillon stopped 42 shots for Niagara.

The Bulldogs went 1 for 3 on the power play and the IceDogs were 2 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

ATTACK 4 GREYHOUNDS 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Alan Lyszczarczyk's goal 11:58 into the first period was the eventual winner as Owen Sound held off the Greyhounds to start their best-of-seven second-round matchup.

Nick Suzuki, Sean Durzi and Ethan Szypula also scored for the Attack. Olivier Lafreniere made 28 saves.

Boris Katchouk scored for the Greyhounds, while Matthew Villalta turned away 34 shots for Sault Ste. Marie.