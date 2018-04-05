Sens' Gaborik recovering after undergoing back surgery to repair herniated disc

Ottawa Senators forward Marian Gaborik is recovering after undergoing back surgery Thursday to repair a herniated disc.

The 36-year-old Slovak, who has 21 points in 46 games this season, hasn't played since March 22.

"Marian visited back specialist Dr. Robert Watkins on Wednesday at the Marina Spine Center in Marina Del Ray, California," general manager Pierre Dorion said in a release. "Dr. Watkins determined the best course of action was to have surgery to correct a herniated disc in his back."

"The surgery took place earlier today and the medical team is happy with the results," Dorion added. "Marian is expected to make a full recovery and our doctors have advised us that players have been able resume full training as soon as eight weeks after this type of surgery."

Ottawa (28-41-11) is second-last in the Eastern Conference standings with 67 points.