UEFA charges Liverpool after Man City bus attacked

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool after its fans attacked Manchester City's bus on the journey into Anfield for their Champions League quarterfinal.

European soccer's governing body charged Liverpool with acts of damage and crowd disturbances after cans and at least one bottle were thrown at the bus as it drove along Anfield Road on Wednesday.

Liverpool was also charged after objects were thrown and fireworks set off inside the ground during the 3-0 victory over City in the first leg.