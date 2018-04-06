Couture nets go-ahead goal in Sharks 4-2 win over Avalanche
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Logan Couture scored his NHL-leading 16th go-ahead goal six minutes into the third period and the San Jose Sharks improved their chances for home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs with a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.
Justin Braun, Tomas Hertl and Joonas Donskoi also scored for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak and kept their one-point lead over the Anaheim Ducks for second-place in the Pacific Division.
Mikko Rantanen and Blake Comeau scored for the Avalanche, who missed an opportunity to increase their lead over the St. Louis Blues for a playoff spot.
Martin Jones stopped 23 shots for the Sharks. Jonathan Bernier saved 32 for the Avalanche.
Less than three minutes into the first period, Braun scored on a slap shot from just inside the blue line that deflected off the arm or stick of a Colorado defender, giving Bernier no chance to adjust.
The Avalanche tied the score with a power-play goal at 15:17. Jones blocked the first two shots but could not control them. The second bounced free toward the side, and Rantanen was able to get it by a diving Jones.
Tyson Barrie earned an assist on the play, giving him a career-best 43. His 56 points match Rob Blake for most by an Avalanche
Colorado has scored on the power play in each of its last four games and is 6 of 11 during that span. It also has allowed a power-play goal in each of the past five games.
Couture scored on a power play 77 seconds after the Avalanche tied the game. Kevin Labanc recorded the first assist with a nice crossing pass.
Donskoi scored midway through the final period to make it 3-1. Dylan DeMelo took a shot that Bernier stopped but Donsoi took it away and put it in the net before Bernier could cover.
Two minutes later, Comeau redirected a shot by David Warsofsky to make it 3-2.
Hertl scored an empty-net goal in the final two seconds.
NOTES: Colorado C Carl Soderberg played in his 399th NHL game. ... Couture has points in three of his last four games. ... Sharks F Evander Kane missed his second straight game as a result of an upper-body injury sustained last Saturday in Las Vegas.
Avalanche: Host St. Louis on Saturday in the regular-season finale.
Sharks: Host Minnesota on Saturday in the regular-season finale.
More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey