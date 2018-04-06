Davis Cup: Croatia leads Kazakhstan 1-0 in quarterfinals

VARAZDIN, Croatia — Marin Cilic dispatched Dmitry Popko 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 to put Croatia 1-0 over Kazakhstan in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

Cilic hit 10 aces, 32 winners to Popko's 12, and lost only 11 points on serve in a first-time matchup between players ranked No. 3 and No. 258.

Borna Coric and Mikhail Kukushkin were playing the second singles late.