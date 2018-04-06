Farrell gets 1st career goal, Revs beat 10-man Impact 4-0
A
A
Share via Email
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Andrew Farrell scored his first career Major League Soccer goal in 164 appearances and the New England Revolution eased past the 10-man Montreal Impact 4-0 on Friday night.
New England (3-1-1) extended its home unbeaten streak to 11 matches. Montreal (2-3-0) has lost five straight in the series.
It took just seven minutes for New England to take advantage of Montreal's first-half send off. Wilfried Zahibo sent a long pass over the
Farrell, a
Montreal midfielder Saphir Taider received a straight red card in the 13th for studs-up contact with Luis Caicedo.