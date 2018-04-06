Grizzlies sign guard MarShon Brooks to multi-year deal

Brooks originally signed a 10-day deal with the Grizzlies on March 27, and he averaged 23.3 points with 3.7 assists coming off the bench in three games. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard scored 70 points, the most by any player in franchise history over his first three games. He also became only the second Grizzlies player to average at least 20 points a game in his first three games.