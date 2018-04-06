Moran and Marte lead streaking Pirates over Reds 14-3

PITTSBURGH — Rookie Colin Moran had four hits and three RBIs, and Starling Marte hit a bases-loaded triple to lead the streaking Pittsburgh Pirates over the Cincinnati Reds 14-3 on Friday night.

Moran's two-run single with two outs in the third inning just dropped in front of diving centre fielder Billy Hamilton and put the Pirates ahead for good at 4-2. Marte's triple keyed a six-run sixth inning that included Corey Dickerson's two-run double as Pittsburgh extended its lead to 10-2 while playing through a steady rain.

Pittsburgh is off to a 6-1 start following an off-season in which the Pirates traded five-time All-Star centre fielder Andrew McCutchen and ace pitcher Gerrit Cole.

Dickerson had three hits, including a triple, and Jordy Mercer had two doubles among his three hits. The Pirates had 15 hits, including two each by Marte and Josh Harrison. Harrison also drove in two runs and Josh Bell drew three walks.

Gregory Polanco hit a two-run double during a four-run seventh that made it 14-2. He has six extra-base hits and 11 RBIs in seven games.

Trevor Williams (2-0) scattered two runs over 5 1/3 innings despite allowing 10 hits. He pitched six hitless innings to win at Detroit last Sunday in his first start of the season.

Luis Castillo (0-2) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings and has a 9.00 ERA through two starts. His 3.12 ERA in 15 starts last season led NL rookies.

Jesse Winker had three hits for the Reds, and Joey Votto, Jose Peraza and Castillo added two each. Cincinnati hit into three double plays and stranded 10 runners in losing for the fifth time in six games.

Moran and Mercer hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the second inning. The Reds tied it in the third on run-scoring singles by Winker and Votto but didn't score again until the ninth.

Clay Holmes, a 25-year-old right-hander, pitched the final two innings for Pittsburgh in his major league debut and allowed one run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RF Scott Schebler (bruised right elbow) missed his third straight game. He was injured last Sunday when hit by a pitch from Washington LHP Sean Doolittle.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati RHP Sal Romano (0-1, 4.50 ERA) is to start against RHP Chad Kuhl (1-0, 6.35) on Saturday night. Romano gave up three runs in six innings against Washington ast Sunday, when Kuhl allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings at Detroit.

