OHL Roundup: Greyhounds beat Attack in Game 2 to even series 1-1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Tim Gettinger scored 1:15 into overtime as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defeated the Owen Sound Attack 5-4 on Friday to even their Ontario Hockey League second-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Hayden Verbeek had two goals and an assist while Taylor Raddysh and Morgan Frost also scored for the Greyhounds, who dropped Game 1 on Thursday 4-1.

Brett McKenzie, Maksim Sushko, Brady Lyle and Nick Suzuki replied for the Attack.

Matthew Villalta turned away 28 shots for Sault Ste. Marie as Olivier Lafreniere made 34 saves for Owen Sound.

The Greyhounds went 1 for 5 on the power play while the Attack were 2 for 5 with the man advantage.

The series shifts to Owen Sound for game 3 on Monday.

---

COLTS 4 FRONTENACS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Andrei Svechnikov scored twice and Leo Lazarev kicked out 40 shots as the Colts took a 2-0 lead in their second-round matchup against Kingston.

Zachary Magwood and Justin Murray also scored for the Colts.

Jason Robertson found the back of the net for the Frontenacs, who got 31 saves from Jeremy Helvig. Kingston's Ted Nichol was given a major and game misconduct for checking from behind at 11:25 of the first period.

The Frontenacs host Game 3 on Sunday.

---

RANGERS 4 STING 2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Logan Stanley scored the go-ahead goal at 3:29 of the third period as the Rangers opened their second-round series with a win over Sarnia.

Joseph Garreffa, Connor Bunnaman and Kole Sherwood also scored for Kitchener. Mario Culina made 29 saves for the victory.

Ryan McGregor and Theo Calvas struck for the Sting. Justin Fazio turned aside 36 shots in a losing cause. Sarnia's Michael Pezzetta was given a match penalty and game misconduct for charging at 19:32 of the second while teammate Jordan Ernst was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct at 11:28 of the same period.

Kitchener hosts Game 2 on Sunday.

---