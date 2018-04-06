Panthers LB Davis says he's been suspended 4 games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers veteran linebacker Thomas Davis says he has been suspended four games by the NFL for testing positive for a banned substance.

Davis posted a video on his Twitter account acknowledging he tested positive for an estrogen blocker but said "in no way would I ever do anything to cheat this game."

Davis, a former Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner, says he has been taking the same supplements for the last seven or eight years and never had any issues. He says he has a clear conscience about the situation knowing he didn't do anything intentionally wrong.

Davis, 35, plans to serve the suspension in what he previously said would be his 14th and final season with Carolina before retiring.

Davis started 15 games last season for Carolina.

