NewsAlert:RCMP say truck crashed into bus carrying hockey team, fatalities

NIPAWIN, Sask. — RCMP say they are at the scene of a fatal collision involving a truck and a bus carrying a hockey team northeast of Saskatoon.

Details on how many people are dead or injured have not been released.

The Nipawin Hawks of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League say the crash involved the team bus of the Humboldt Broncos.

The league says a game between the two teams set for tonight has been postponed.

STARS air ambulance has confirmed that they sent two helicopters to the scene.