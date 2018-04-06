Titans strength coach retires after 32 years with franchise
NASHVILLE — The NFL assistant coach with the longest consecutive tenure with the same team finally is retiring.
The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that strength and conditioning coach Steve Watterson is retiring after 32 years with the franchise, and Tom Kanavy will take over after three seasons with the team.
Watterson joined the then-Houston Oilers in 1986 as strength and conditioning
Kanavy spent eight seasons as head of strength and conditioning for Minnesota and 11 years with Philadelphia as an assistant. He also worked at the University of Miami and Penn State.
