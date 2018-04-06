Top Red Sox third base prospect Chavis suspended 80 games

NEW YORK — Top Boston Red Sox third base prospect Michael Chavis was suspended for 80 games under baseball's minor league drug program after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Chavis was selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft and signed for a bonus of $1,870,500. He tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, a steroid used by many East German athletes that no longer is sold commercially.

The 22-year-old hit .318 with 17 homers and 55 RBIs in 59 games last year for Salem of the Class A Carolina League, then was promoted in mid-June and batted .250 with 14 homers and 39 RBIs in 67 games for Portland of the Double-A Eastern League.

He was a non-roster invitee to big league spring training and is on the Sea Dogs roster, but did not play in Thursday's season opener at Binghamton.

___