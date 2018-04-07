Anthony Davis outduels Kevin Durant, Pelicans beat Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. — Anthony Davis outdueled Kevin Durant down the stretch on the way to 34 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak to Golden State with a 126-120 win over the Warriors on Saturday night.

Durant scored 19 of his 41 points in the third quarter to go with 10 rebounds and five assists. He made big 3-pointers with 6:39 remaining and at the 4:52 mark that got Golden State to 112-111, but the Pelicans kept answering.

The NBA Finals MVP made things more difficult after halftime on Davis, who also had 12 rebounds for the Pelicans while having his way with the Warriors' defence from the start.

The Pelicans beat the Warriors for the first time since April 7, 2015, in New Orleans, and at Oracle Arena for the first time since April 24, 2012.

Durant also committed a costly late turnover that led to E'Twaun Moore's pullup jumper with 23.5 seconds left. KD lost the ball for another key steal less than a minute earlier but immediately got a rebound on the other end that led to Andre Iguodala's dunk on the other end to get Golden State to 121-119 with 1:01 left.

Quinn Cook, who has been an admirable fill-in for the injured Stephen Curry after his promotion from the G League, added 21 points with five 3-pointers in the Warriors' final regular-season home game.

This was primarily the KD and Davis show.

Davis shot 13 for 24, while Nikola Mirotic made four quick 3-pointers and six in all on the way to 28 points. Jrue Holiday scored 25 and Rajon Rondo dished out 17 assists.

Durant tied the game on a layup just before halftime but Davis scored again to give him 19 points on 9-for-14 shooting in the first half. New Orleans led 67-65 after sizzling shooting by both teams — 59.6 by the Pelicans to 57.4 for Golden State and seven 3-pointers apiece.

Draymond Green just missed a triple-double for the Warriors, finishing with 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He had seven of Golden State's 17 turnovers.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: New Orleans had 39 assists, Moore adding seven. ... G Ian Clark missed his second straight game — this one against his former team — because of a sprained right ankle. ... New Orleans has given up 110 or more points in each of the last 11 regular-season meetings vs. the Warriors.

Warriors: Iguodala, who had been uncertain to play with a sore left knee, received a second-quarter technical. ... Golden State will go with a centre by committee for now, with Kevon Looney earning the start Saturday. ... Shaun Livingston was out to rest his sore right knee. The Warriors had won their previous five regular-season home finales. ... Golden State dropped to 10-4 in the first game of back-to-backs. ... Warriors President and COO Rick Welts was honoured for his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

CURRY PROGRESS

Stephen Curry did some light work on the court then iced his injured left knee before the game while munching popcorn at his locker.

He's still a week from having his sprained left knee re-evaluated and coach Steve Kerr ruled him out for the first round of the playoffs.

"We'll talk a week from today," Kerr said. "There's nothing to report."

CLOSE RACE

The Pelicans had a four-day break and dropped from fourth place to eighth in the Western Conference standings.

That's how wild this final stretch has been and still could be.

"It's the craziest thing I've ever seen," coach Alvin Gentry said. "I've never seen anything like it."

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Clippers on Monday.

Warriors: At Phoenix on Sunday looking for a 15th straight victory vs. the Suns and playing their 14th and last back-to-back.

