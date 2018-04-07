Canada's Brad Gushue beats U.S. 6-4, into world curling championship semifinal
LAS VEGAS — Canada's Brad Gushue advanced to the semifinal at the men's world curling championship with a 6-4 win over Greg Persinger of the United States on Saturday.
Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., faced Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the evening semifinal.
The winner advances to the gold-medal game while the loser plays for bronze Sunday.
Sweden's Niklas Edin was the other semifinalist.
He awaited the quarterfinal winner between Norway and South Korea.