Filip Gustavsson, Jack Rodewald lead AHL Senators over Rocket 3-2 in shootout

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Filip Gustavsson stopped 43 shots through 65 minutes, then all five shooters in the shootout as the Belleville Senators edged the Laval Rocket 3-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Boston Leier and Maxime Lajoie scored in regulation to give the Senators (28-40-5) a 2-0 lead through two periods. Jack Rodewald salvaged the two points with the only goal in the shootout.

Chris Terry responded with two third-period goals for the Rocket (24-40-10) to force overtime.

Charlie Lindgren stopped 30-of-32 shots as Laval dropped its 10th game in a row.