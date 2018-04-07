Jimenez nets 2nd goal in injury time as Benfica ensures lead
LISBON, Portugal — Raul Jimenez scored his second goal in stoppage time to snatch a 2-1 comeback win at Setubal and ensure Benfica maintained the Portuguese league lead on Saturday.
Jimenez got the winner by converting a penalty after Eduardo Salvio was fouled by Setubal's Luis Felipe.
The Mexican forward
The victory gave Benfica a four-point advantage over FC Porto before it hosts Aves on Sunday.
Benfica hosts Porto next weekend in a clash that should virtually determine the title with only four more games then left.