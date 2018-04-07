Palace remains in danger after late Bournemouth equalizer

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Bournemouth twice recovered from a losing position to secure a 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday after substitute Joshua King's 89th-minute goal.

The visitors had twice led through second-half finishes from Luka Milivojevic and Wilfried Zaha, but King's late goal for midtable Bournemouth denied Palace the crucial victory that would have taken them five points clear of the bottom three.