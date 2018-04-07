QMJHL: Islanders rout Mooseheads 7-4; Charlottetown leads series 2-0

HALIFAX — Nikita Alexandrov and Hunter Drew had two goals apiece as the Charlottetown Islanders cruised past the Halifax Mooseheads 7-4 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff action.

Charlottetown now leads the best-of-seven second-round series 2-0.

Alexandrov put away the eventual winner for the Islanders at 15:31 of the second period, while Derek Gentile, Keith Getson and Pascal Aquin also scored. Matthew Welsh made 47 saves for the win.

Filip Zadina, Raphael Lavoie, Brett Crossley and Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored for the Mooseheads. Blade Mann-Dixon stopped 23 shots for Halifax.

Charlottetown was 2 for 4 on the power play and the Mooseheads were 1 for 7 with the man advantage.

---

TITAN 5 PHOENIX 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Mitchell Balmas struck twice as the Titan subdued Sherbrooke.

Acadie-Bathurst holds a 2-0 lead in the playoff series.

Ethan Crossman scored the eventual winner at 7:15 of the first period, while Adam Holwell and Liam Murphy added goals for the Titan. Evan Fitzpatrick made 35 saves for the win.

Yaroslav Alexeyev scored for the Phoenix, while Brendan Cregan combined with Reilly Pickard for 26 saves for Sherbrooke.

---

TIGRES 4 VOLTIGEURS 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Vincent Lanoue racked up the game-winning goal as the Tigres tied up their playoff series with the Voltigeurs 1-1.

Felix Lauzon, Chase Harwell and Mathieu Sevigny also scored for Victoriaville. Etienne Montpetit kicked out 26 shots for the win.

Morgan Adams-Moisan scored for Drummondville, while Olivier Rodrigue stopped 16 shots in net.