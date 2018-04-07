West Brom draws 1-1 with Swansea, closer to drop from EPL

WEST BROMWICH, England — Interim West Bromwich Albion manager Darren Moore ended the eight-game losing streak bequeathed to him by predecessor Alan Pardew but a 1-1 draw with Swansea on Saturday further damaged the team's hopes of staying in the English Premier League.

For the 21 minutes between Jay Rodriguez's poached opener and Tammy Abraham's headed equalizer, it seemed Moore might be on course for a fairytale start to life as coach.

Rodriguez's point-blank finish early in the second half got the home fans singing, slowly erasing the worst memories of Pardew's ill-fated reign, but the atmosphere worsened when Jake Livermore allowed Abraham to climb above him and nod in Sam Clucas' corner.

The Baggies are close to dropping into the second-tier League Championship, lying 11 points adrift with five games to play, and may yet be joined by their opponents, who can consider themselves lucky to leave with anything after a deeply unimpressive outing.

