Black Wolves' Johnny Powless scores OT winner against Roughnecks

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Johnny Powless scored in overtime to lead the New England Black Wolves to a 13-12 victory over the Calgary Roughnecks on Sunday.

Powless' goal, his ninth of the season, capped New England's comeback against the Roughnecks at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Callum Crawford paced the Black Wolves (7-8) with five goals and two assists and Kevin Crowley, who is tops in the NLL in goals, had a six-point outing with three goals.

Johnny Powless scored twice, Stephen Leblanc had a goal and three helpers and Brett Manney and Mark Cockerton also scored for New England.

Wesley Berg led Calgary with eight points, including three goals, and Dane Dobbie had three goals and four assists.

Holden Cattoni also scored three times, Curtis Dickson scored twice and Mitch Wilde added a single for the Roughnecks (6-9), who have already clinched a playoff berth in the Western Divison.