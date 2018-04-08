Brewers place Yelich on DL with right oblique injury
MILWAUKEE — The Brewers have placed outfielder Christian Yelich on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique injury and recalled reliever Taylor Williams from Triple-A Colorado Springs.
Yelich went on the DL retroactive to Thursday, a day after he was hurt during a 6-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Manager Craig Counsell says Yelich reported soreness after hitting over the weekend.
"So we did an MRI, the MRI is clean," Counsell said before the Brewers played the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. "There's certainly a possibility it's (only) 10 days."
Yelich, who was acquired in a deal with the Miami Marlins in January, was hitting .385 with one homer and five RBIs. He was one of the Brewers' two big offensive acquisitions this
