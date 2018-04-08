Chelsea's Champions League hopes fading after West Ham draw

LONDON — Chelsea appears increasingly unlikely to qualify for the Champions League after being held 1-1 by West Ham on Sunday.

With six games remaining, Chelsea has fallen 10 points behind fourth-place Tottenham, which can now afford to lose half of its remaining Premier League fixtures and still secure a place in European soccer's elite competition.

West Ham's priority is avoiding relegation, and Javier Hernandez came off the bench to cancel out Cesar Azpilicueta's first-half opener and secure a point that took the east London club six points clear of the relegation zone.