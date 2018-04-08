Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo ejected vs Cardinals
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ST. LOUIS — Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was ejected by plate umpire Tim Timmons during the second inning of the Diamondbacks' game at the St. Louis Cardinals.
Lovullo was disputing a called third strike on A.J. Pollock on Sunday and got into a shouting match with St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina during the argument with Timmons.
Molina appeared to lunge at Lovullo and make contact as both benches emptied.
St. Louis manager Mike Matheny stepped in between Molina and Lovullo.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Doctor who treated Humboldt bus crash victims was prepared by experience in Syria
-
'The hockey community is a tight one': Alberta community mourns Saskatechewan crash
-
Alberta player killed in bus crash remembered as tough defenseman with an artistic eye
-
'We’d trade it all to have our kids back': Grief grips Humboldt after fatal bus crash