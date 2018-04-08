Sports

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo ejected vs Cardinals

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Greinke, left, is removed by manager Torey Lovullo, right, as catcher Jeff Mathis watches during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in St. Louis. The Cardinals won 5-3. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Greinke, left, is removed by manager Torey Lovullo, right, as catcher Jeff Mathis watches during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in St. Louis. The Cardinals won 5-3. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was ejected by plate umpire Tim Timmons during the second inning of the Diamondbacks' game at the St. Louis Cardinals.

Lovullo was disputing a called third strike on A.J. Pollock on Sunday and got into a shouting match with St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina during the argument with Timmons.

Molina appeared to lunge at Lovullo and make contact as both benches emptied.

St. Louis manager Mike Matheny stepped in between Molina and Lovullo.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular