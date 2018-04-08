Draisiatl lifts Oilers to 3-2 shootout win over Canucks in Sedins final game

EDMONTON — Leon Draisiatl scored in regulation and added the shootout winner as the Edmonton Oilers emerged with a 3-2 victory over the Canucks on Saturday in the final game of the impressive careers of Vancouver forwards Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers (36-40-6), who won their final two games in a disappointing season that saw them miss the playoffs despite being early season favourites.

Jussi Jokinen and Tyler Motte replied for the Canucks (31-40-11), who won five of their final seven games to close out a playoff-missing campaign of their own. The Sedins were held scoreless in their final game.

Connor McDavid earned his league-leading 107th point of the season six minutes into play by feeding it across to Draisaitl, who beat Canucks goalie Anders Nilsson for his 25th of the season.

Jokinen got a piece of a Brendan Leipsic shot and it caromed past Edmonton starter Cam Talbot as Vancouver tied the game 1-1 with two minutes left in the first.

Motte fished out a puck during a scramble out front and beat Talbot up high to give the Canucks a 2-1 lead.

Edmonton tied the game back up a couple minutes later as McDavid earned another assist by dropping it back to Nugent-Hopkins, who tied a career high with his 24th goal of the season.

There was no scoring in the third period or overtime, although Daniel Sedin did have a goal in the shootout.