Masters Key Hole

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A glance at the key hole Sunday at the Masters:
HOLE: 18
YARDAGE: 465
PAR: 4
STROKE AVERAGE: 4.03
RANK: 7
KEY FACTS: Patrick Reed won his first major with a testy two-putt on the final hole. Rickie Fowler put the pressure on Reed by making a birdie at No. 18. It also essentially knocked Jordan Spieth out of contention when his tee shot clipped a tree branch, dropped well short of the fairway and led to a bogey.
