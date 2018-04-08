Msakni out of World Cup with knee injury

PARIS — Tunisia's top player Youssef Msakni will miss the World Cup because of a knee ligament injury sustained while playing with his Qatari club Al-Duhail.

The technically gifted attacking midfielder tore a cruciate ligament during a 5-2 win over Al-Sailiya in a league match.

His club said in a statement that Msakni "will be absent for three to four months."

Unbeaten during its qualifying campaign, Tunisia is making a return to the World Cup for the first time in 12 years. The Eagles of Carthage will take part their fifth World Cup. They have never got beyond the group stage.