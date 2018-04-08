Patrick Russell's two short-handed goals lead rally as Condors down Moose 4-3

WINNIPEG — Patrick Russell had two short-handed goals, including the winner with just under a minute remaining in the game, as the Bakersfield Condors rallied to a 4-3 victory from the Manitoba Moose on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Tyler Vesel and David Gust also scored for the Condors (30-25-10) in the third period.

Chase De Leo and Michael Spacek had given Manitoba (40-25-8), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets, a 2-0 lead by the second intermission. Sami Niku also scored for the Moose.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves for the Condors in the win, while Eric Comrie stopped 23-of-27 shots.

Vesel answered for the Condors with a goal 3.48 into the third period.

Russell's first short-handed goal nearly five minutes later tied the game 2-2.

Gust gave Manitoba its first lead with a power-play goal at 13:05 in the third period.