Police: Ex-Raider Aldon Smith violated monitoring conditions

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities say former Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers player Aldon Smith is back in a California jail after violating a condition of his bail.

Online records show the 28-year-old Smith is being held Sunday in San Francisco County Jail on $500,000 bond. A message seeking comment from his attorney, Joshua Bentley, was not immediately returned.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Nancy Crowley tells the San Francisco Chronicle that Smith was booked Friday for violating a condition of his electronic monitoring while on bail.

Last month Smith pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and other charges. A judge issued a protective order prohibiting him from contacting the victim. He later surrendered to police on charges he violated the restraining order.