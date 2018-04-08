Pulisic scores spectacular goal from flank to end slump

American midfielder Christian Pulisic ended a four-month goal slump, scoring in spectacular fashion from the right flank to put Borussia Dortmund ahead in its 3-0 victory over Stuttgart in the German Bundesliga on Sunday.

The 19-year-old from Hershey, Pennsylvania, ran onto a pass from Lukasz Piszczek, took a touch in outracing a defender and sent what appeared to be intended as a cross from about 25 yards. The ball sailed over the outstretched left arm of goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler and into the upper far corner in the 38th minute.