QMJHL: Alex Barre-Boulet pots hat trick as Armada thrash Wildcats 9-3
BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alex Barre-Boulet scored a hat trick as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada thrashed the Moncton Wildcats 9-3 on Sunday to jump out to a 2-0 series lead in their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series.
Joel Teasdale knocked in the game-winning, short-handed goal for the Armada at 8:34 of the second period.
Alexandre Alain added two goals, while Aleksi Anttalainen, Ryan DaSilva and Charles-Antoine Giguere also scored for Blainville-Boisbriand.
James Phelan scored two goals and Nicholas Welsh added another for the Wildcats.
The Armada's Emile Samson kicked away 25 shots in the win. Mark Grametbauer stopped 32 shots in a losing effort for Moncton.
Blainville-Boisbriand capitalized on 4 of 13 power plays, while the Wildcats went 2 for 6 with the man advantage.
