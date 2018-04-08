Raptors' DeRozan and Valanciunas sit against visiting Orlando Magic
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors decided to rest DeMar DeRozan and Jonas Valanciunas for their game Sunday against the visiting Orlando Magic.
Raptors coach Dwane Casey said he would likely sit another starter on Monday at Detroit.
DeRozan is the team's leading scorer, averaging 23.1 points a night.
Valanciunas is putting up 12.6 points and 8.6 rebounds a game.
The Raptors cap the regular season on Wednesday in Miami before embarking on their fifth consecutive playoff appearance.
Toronto won a franchise-record 57th regular-season game on Friday against Indiana, clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
