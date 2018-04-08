Report: Japan to fire coach Halilhodzic ahead of World Cup

TOKYO — Vahid Halilhodzic is expected to be dismissed as Japan's head coach on Monday following two disappointing international friendly matches and with the World Cup opening in just over two months.

Japan's Kyodo news agency cites football association president Kozo Tashima in announcing the move. The JFA was expected to hold a news conference later Monday to announce its plans.

Japan salvaged a 1-1 draw on the last kick of the game in a friendly last month against Mali, and days later lost 2-1 to Ukraine. The Japanese will face Colombia, Senegal and Poland in group play in the World Cup.

Halilhodzic was hired in March 2015 after leading Algeria to the knockout stage of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Japan, South Korea and Australia — traditionally, Asia's most powerful teams — struggled in World Cup qualifying before advancing.

South Korea fired coach Uli Stielike last year and replaced him with Shin Tae-yong. Ange Postecoglou quit almost immediately after Australia secured qualification for Russia and has been replaced by Bert van Marwijk.

Asia's dominant teams have tended to struggle at the World Cup when the top teams from Europe and Latin America are peaking.

South Korea's run to the semifinals in 2002, when it was co-hosting the tournament with Japan, remains the best run by an Asian team at the World Cup. Japan's best run at the World Cup was to the second round in 2002 and in 2010.