Sahir Gill lifts Rochester Americans over Toronto Marlies 6-5 in overtime

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sahir Gill scored his second goal of the night in overtime as the Rochester Americans edged the Toronto Marlies 6-5 on Saturday night in American Hockey League action.

Hudson Fasching also had a pair of goals, his second with 1:09 left in the third to force the extra period for Rochester (35-21-17). Justin Bailey and Colin Blackwell had the others, while Jonas Johansson made 30 saves for the win.

Chris Mueller struck twice for the Marlies (51-18-4), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Mason Marchment and Frederik Gauthier also scored, while Calvin Pickard stopped 39 shots.