Saturday's Games
A
A
Share via Email
Saturday's Games
NHL
Winnipeg 4 Chicago 1
Edmonton 3 Vancouver 2 (SO)
Calgary 7 Vegas 1
Boston 5 Ottawa 2
Toronto 4 Montreal 2
Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Rangers 0
N.Y. Islanders 4 Detroit 3 (OT)
Washington 5 New Jersey 3
Carolina 3 Tampa Bay 2 (OT)
Florida 4 Buffalo 3
Nashville 4 Columbus 2
Colorado 5 St. Louis 2
Anaheim 3 Arizona 0
Dallas 4 Los Angeles 2
Minnesota 6 San Jose 3
---
AHL
Belleville 3 Laval 2 (SO)
Rochester 6 Toronto 5 (OT)
San Jose 7 Stockton 3
Charlotte 7 Hershey 3
Providence 4 Bridgeport 2
Hartford 3 Lehigh Valley 2 (OT)
Syracuse 1 Utica 0
WB/Scranton 7 Binghamton 4
Chicago 5 Milwaukee 1
Texas 4 Rockford 3
San Diego 3 Ontario 2
Grand Rapids 4 Tucson 1
---
NBA
Denver 134 L.A. Clippers 115
Milwaukee 115 New York 102
Brooklyn 124 Chicago 96
New Orleans 126 Golden State 120
Oklahoma City 108 Houston 102
San Antonio 116 Portland 105
---
MLB
American League
Texas 5 Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 8 Baltimore 3
Boston 10 Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 6 Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 11 Minnesota 4
Kansas City 1 Cleveland 0
Oakland 7 L.A. Angels 3
National League
N.Y. Mets 3 Washington 2
St. Louis 5 Arizona 3
Chicago Cubs 5 Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 20 Miami 1
San Francisco 7 L.A. Dodgers 5 (14 innings)
Cincinnati 7 Pittsburgh 4
Colorado 3 Atlanta 2 (10 innings)
Interleague
Houston 1 San Diego 0 (10 innings)
---
MLS
Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver 1
Atlanta United FC 5 Los Angeles FC 0
San Jose 1 Philadelphia 1
Colorado 1 FC Dallas 1
Chicago 1 Columbus 0
---
NLL
Saskatchewan 11 Colorado 8
---
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'The tears keep coming' — Humboldt Broncos captain, coach among 15 dead after horror bus crash
-
-
'The hockey community is a tight one': Alberta community mourns Saskatechewan crash
-
Alberta player killed in bus crash remembered as tough defenseman with an artistic eye