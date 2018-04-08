Titans agree to terms with defensive lineman Bennie Logan
A
A
Share via Email
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have added a veteran defensive lineman a day before kicking off their
The Titans announced Sunday they have agreed to terms on a deal with Bennie Logan.
The 6-foot-2, 315-pound Logan has started 63 of his 74 games in the NFL with Philadelphia and Kansas City. He has 218 tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered in his career. According to STATS Inc., Logan ranks ninth among defensive linemen for stuffs or tackles for losses on rushing attempts.
Philadelphia drafted Logan in 2013 out of LSU.
Logan helps replace Sylvester Williams, who was released last month one year into a three-year deal.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Doctor who treated Humboldt bus crash victims was prepared by experience in Syria
-
'The hockey community is a tight one': Alberta community mourns Saskatechewan crash
-
'The tears keep coming' — Humboldt Broncos captain, coach among 15 dead after horror bus crash
-
Alberta player killed in bus crash remembered as tough defenseman with an artistic eye